Musician turned Politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has blasted the latest opinion polls which put President Yoweri Museveni as Uganda’s favourite presidential candidate for 2021 general elections.

According to the research done by Research World International, many people still prefer Museveni as their candidate in the forthcoming elections.

The research polls show that Museveni has a margin of 47%, Bobi Wine coming second with 22% and Col. Kizza Besigye has only 17%, this implying that Museveni is even better than Bobi Wine, Besigye combined.

However, Kyagulanyi has poured cold water on the polls findings, saying that Museveni has always sponsored organisations to release such fake poll opinions to help him pave way for his election rigging machine.

But not this time again! Kyagulanyi through social media on Wednesday further advised his followers to remain alert because signs of his success are already out.

“Museveni is reading from the Dictator’s Playbook yet again! Whenever we approach elections, he sponsors fake organisations to release fake opinion polls giving him an upper hand so as to pave way for his rigging machine. You found us seeing, we must remain ALERT. The signs are all over that the man is on the way out,” Kyagulanyi said.

But despite Kyagulanyi’s claims, Dr. Patrick Wakida, the CEO of Research World International said that the majority of participants who engaged in this exercise never went to school and live in villages, and were not aided in mentioning names of their candidates..

“We didn’t list the candidates, we wanted people to give us names as they are, that’s how we got the numbers, Museveni at 47%, Kyagulanyi at 22% and Dr. Besigye at 17%,” he said.

The polls also found that the Museveni’s NRM Party has 80% supporters, Kyagulanyi’s People power with 17% and Besigye’s FDC with 15%.