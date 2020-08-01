President Yoweri Museveni also Commander in Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has appointed Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso as the new army Spokesperson.

She replaces Brig Richard Karemire.

“Please join me to welcome Hon Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer.I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security,” Brig Karemire tweeted on Saturday.

Karemire has been UPDF spokesperson since 2017 when he replaced Lt Col Paddy Ankunda.

Details to follow…..