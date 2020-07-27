Former Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has asked her supporters and well wishers to fund her campaigns.

Ms Nyanzi is standing for woman MP, Kampala on FDC ticket.

However Nyanzi wants to turn the tide, where she doesn’t spend her personal fortune on obtaining the seat like many candidates do.

On her part, Dr Nyanzi says she has offered herself to be the alternate voice for the voiceless.

Nyanzi is the Makerere University don who went to jail for cyber bullying President Museveni and his wife, Janet, using graphic poetry to pass on the message.

Below is her call for fundraising towards her MP bid.

……

CAMPAIGNING TAKES MONEY!

Canvassing a constituency to engage with voters takes money. Participating in public media to present one’s ideas, vision and plans takes money. Effective fulfilment of electoral processes takes money. Production and distribution of campaign materials in Kampala city takes a lot of money.

I trust my well wishers to contribute finances, ideas, materials, encouragement and prayers towards my election campaign budget. “Kamu kamu gwe muganda”, meaning one by one makes a bundle. Please give generously!