An exciting opportunity for highly motivated and result-driven professionals who are citizens of East African Community Partner States (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda) to apply for the 41 positions tenable at the East African Community Organs and Institutions.
More than 400 people are at present working for the various EAC Organs and Institutions in the 6 Partner States. While recruiting, the EAC seeks to secure the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence, professionalism and integrity.
With a mission to widen and deepen economic, political, social and cultural integration in order to improve the quality of life of the people of East Africa, the EAC encourages and promotes new and better ways of doing business. If you are a national of one of the 6 EAC Partner States, you are eligible to apply to join the team.
See open job opportunities;
EACS: Director Customs
EACS: Police Liaison Officer
EACS: Principal Human Resources Officer
EACS: Principal Civil Engineer
EACS: Principal Administrative Officer
EACS: Principal Health Officer
EACS: Principal Civil Aviation Officer
EACS: Senior Export Promotion Officer
EACS: Senior Standards Officer
EACS: Senior Budget Officer
EACS: Senior Systems Analyst
EACS: Security Officer
EALA: Clerk
EALA: Deputy Clerk
EALA: Hansard Editor
EALA: Senior Clerk Assistant
EALA: Hansard Reporter
EALA: Research Officer
EALA: Network Administrator
EACJ: Deputy Registrar
EACJ: Senior Personal Secretary
EACA: Deputy Registrar (Monopolies & Cartels)
EACA: Deputy Registrar (Mergers & Acquisitions)
EACA: Senior Personal Secretary
EACA: Accounts Assistant
LVBC: Deputy Executive Secretary
LVBC: Human Resources Officer
LVBC: Legal Officer
LVBC: Information Technology Officer
EAKC: Executive Secretary
Deputy Executive Secretary (Projects & Programs)
EAKC: Principal Research Development Officer
EAKC: Principal Curriculum Development Officer
EAHRC: Executive Secretary
EAHRC: Deputy Executive Secretary Research
EAHRC: Principal Knowledge Management Officer
EAHRC: Principal Ethics, Regulatory & Research Environments Officer
EAHRC: Senior ICT Officer
EAHRC: Procurement Officer
EASTECO: Executive Secretary
EASTECO: Deputy Executive Secretary (Programmes & Projects)
If your interested; Download the EAC Employment Application Form Here.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com