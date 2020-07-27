An exciting opportunity for highly motivated and result-driven professionals who are citizens of East African Community Partner States (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda) to apply for the 41 positions tenable at the East African Community Organs and Institutions.

More than 400 people are at present working for the various EAC Organs and Institutions in the 6 Partner States. While recruiting, the EAC seeks to secure the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence, professionalism and integrity.

With a mission to widen and deepen economic, political, social and cultural integration in order to improve the quality of life of the people of East Africa, the EAC encourages and promotes new and better ways of doing business. If you are a national of one of the 6 EAC Partner States, you are eligible to apply to join the team.

See open job opportunities;

EACS: Director Customs

EACS: Police Liaison Officer

EACS: Principal Human Resources Officer

EACS: Principal Civil Engineer

EACS: Principal Administrative Officer

EACS: Principal Health Officer

EACS: Principal Civil Aviation Officer

EACS: Senior Export Promotion Officer

EACS: Senior Standards Officer

EACS: Senior Budget Officer

EACS: Senior Systems Analyst

EACS: Security Officer

EALA: Clerk

EALA: Deputy Clerk

EALA: Hansard Editor

EALA: Senior Clerk Assistant

EALA: Hansard Reporter

EALA: Research Officer

EALA: Network Administrator

EACJ: Deputy Registrar

EACJ: Senior Personal Secretary

EACA: Deputy Registrar (Monopolies & Cartels)

EACA: Deputy Registrar (Mergers & Acquisitions)

EACA: Senior Personal Secretary

EACA: Accounts Assistant

LVBC: Deputy Executive Secretary

LVBC: Human Resources Officer

LVBC: Legal Officer

LVBC: Information Technology Officer

EAKC: Executive Secretary

Deputy Executive Secretary (Projects & Programs)

EAKC: Principal Research Development Officer

EAKC: Principal Curriculum Development Officer

EAHRC: Executive Secretary

EAHRC: Deputy Executive Secretary Research

EAHRC: Principal Knowledge Management Officer

EAHRC: Principal Ethics, Regulatory & Research Environments Officer

EAHRC: Senior ICT Officer

EAHRC: Procurement Officer

EASTECO: Executive Secretary

EASTECO: Deputy Executive Secretary (Programmes & Projects)

If your interested; Download the EAC Employment Application Form Here.