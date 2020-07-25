A Tanzanian truck caught fire on Friday afternoon in Rubanda district, following a leakage in a fuel tank.

The accident happened along the Kabale-Kisoro Highway at Kagano cell after Karengyere trading centre in Kkarengyrere parish Muko sub county Kabale District.

The fire incident Involved truck registration number T593 DSX M that was being driven by Jackson Fredrick, 39, on its way from Tanzania through Mutukula border heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region has confirmed the incident.

“The preliminary cause was that the truck got a leakage in the fuel tank but police from Kisoro Fire brigade and rescue services swiftly responded and extinguished the fire which had not affected the properties like plastics on board.” Maate said.

Maate has confirmed to our reporter that no life was injured.

The Fire incident case has been reported at Rubanda police station under file number SD 27/24/07/2020.