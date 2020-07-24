President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed the appointment of lawyer Dorothy Kisaka as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

This is according to a letter addressed to the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa, by the chairman of the Public Service Commission Justice Ralph Ochan. In the letter, dated July 21, 2020, Justice Ochan also confirms the appointment Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali as the Deputy Director and Grace Akullo as the Director of Human Resource and Management.

Kisaka, an advisor in the office of the Prime Minister and Administer of the COVID-19 fund, will now replace Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been holding the office in an acting capacity since 2018.

By the copy of the letter, Justice Ochan says the Secretary Public Service is required to urgently forward the copy of the instrument to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service for her tail end management of the appointment process.

Last month, the president nominated Kisaka and four others to take up different positions in KCCA and directed the Public Service Commission to interview them to find out whether they are suitable for the positions.

Dorothy Kisaka fact file:

Ms Kisaka is Senior Presidential Advisor in the Government of Uganda, at the Office of the Prime Minister, tasked with coordinating with political and non political actors to implement public policy. She is Deputy Head at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, fast tracking service delivery on government priorities.

Her background is in law, a private law practitioner with 20 years experience, legal counsel to governance boards, and experienced in organisational strategic leadership. Dorothy mentors leaders in Uganda and world wide as visiting international faculty. She pioneered a Leadership School under Destiny Consult which trains highly placed market place leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.

Formerly a commissioner at the NRM Electoral Commission supervising intra-party elections, she currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International, and represents Africa on the Haggai International Board. She is a dynamic communicator, and a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families