Parliament has given the Minister for Health up to Tuesday, 28 July 2020 to present statements on the evaluation of government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and on the extension of the quarantine period for returnees from other countries over and above the required 14 days.

During plenary sitting on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, State Minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku, requested for the extension, to give time for the Presidential address on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“The National Taskforce on Covid-19 is meeting with the President, who will address the nation this evening. We shall have a comprehensive report in terms of evaluation after his address,” said Dr Moriku.

Granting the extension, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, tasked the ministry to work expeditiously and present the report, for the benefit of all Ugandans who have been under strict lockdown since March 2020.

“Honourable Minister, please remember that in the last one month, there has been no update on the Covid situation here,” said Kadaga.

Moriku told the House that a lot of activities have been carried out in the last month, and observed that several changes would develop owing to the President’s address.

She added that following the President’s last address to the nation on Covid-19, several border districts out of the 40 that had been put under strict lockdown had been opened for business.

The minister commended the Speaker for her strict vigilance in ensuring that Parliament is free from the coronavirus. Kadaga recently directed MPs and Staff to undergo Covid-19 testing at Parliament.