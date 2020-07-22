People Power movement Leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has launched a new political party ahead of 2021 general elections.

Bobi Wine has taken over the leadership of National Unity Platform (NUP) political party as president. It was previously headed by Nkonge Kibalama who says this was a merger between NUP and People Power at the party’s delegates conference on 14th July.

The people power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi revealed that all their candidates will use an umbrella as their symbol during general elections.

The launch is currently taking place at People Power headquarters in Kamwokya.

