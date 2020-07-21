President Yoweri Museveni has reopened arcade, salon and bodaboda operations.

The President made the revelation on Tuesday during his state of nation address on covid-19.

“We are going to open the salons provided they enforce masks wearing to everybody and face shields to their workers. Temperature guns will also be needed and social distancing has to be observed. No air conditioning allowed,” Museveni said.

“With the advice of scientists, we have decided to open arcades, given that they follow SOPs.”

Museveni said that salons, arcades operations are to start immediately whereas bodabodas will start carrying passengers on 27 July, 2020.

“There have been solutions for the Boda Bodas. The passenger will be wearing a mask. The rider must put on the helmet which will cover the face. They must also register the passengers.”

On the issue of curfew, the President said that instead of 7pm, it will start on 9pm and end on 6:00am.

On the other hand, Museveni said that places of worship and schools will have to wait as scientists look for safety measures that will be followed before opening.

We shall have to make a tough decision before September concerning the reopening of schools because the third term is supposed to start in September. For now we should concentrate on long distance learning. We are reluctant to declare a dead year because we can get a cure along the way.We shall make an announcement as we watch what’s happening, in the month of August.”