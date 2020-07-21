Sanyu Fm has unveiled a list of judges who will deliver a final judgment for the winner of its talent search dubbed “Hot Mic Search”

One of the judges announced today is Chris Ireland the founder and leader of the famous Code 9 band.

Chris Ireland shot into the spotlight as one of the first presenters on Sanyu FM in 1993, the first FM radio station in Uganda.

He will be joined by several other important personalities to choose the winner of the search which will end this Friday 24, 2020.

The winner will take home 3.000.000 shillings and a 3 year job contract from Sanyu FM.