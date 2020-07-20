Africell Uganda has unveiled another set of amazing bundles dubbed Hakuna Matata designed to keep Ugandans communicating even in the current times where many people are financially strained due to the economic effects of Covid-19.

Africell launched Hakuna Matata Bundles through its social media channels. These bundles are the most competitive on the market in terms of pricing and value.

It should be remembered that the bundles come at a time when a huge section of the population is restless about easing the lockdown due to the financial strain it has caused nationwide.

Derived from the Swahili language the phrase ‘Hakuna Matata’ basically means a state of having ‘No Problems or worries’ which seems to be the intent of the bundles, to ensure that Ugandans worry less when it comes to the cost of calls and internet.

Hakuna Matata bundles offer a buffet of communication solutions that come with unlimited SMS and calls for Africell to Africell customers, free social media or OTT tax worries and data bundles that are cost less than any other on the market.

Africell Uganda Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Neeraj Gala, said the Hakuna Matata bundles are timely because they are enabling cost effective communication in the current times where people are financially strained.

“We are keen on connecting communities and nothing speaks to this than the Hakuna Matata bundles we have launched. These are the most affordable combo bundles we have on the market now. For night calling we have a Hakuna Matata bundle priced at Shs250, which allows Africell users to call each other for free from the hours of 10pm right through 6pm,” Mr. Gala said.

With just Shs 2,000 customers will get 500 MB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a day.

1.5 GB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a week will go for just UGX 6,000 and for UGX 12,000, customers will get 2GB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a month.

All these combos come with free Social Media Tax or OTT Tax.

Price point (UGX) Data Africell Mins Africell SMS Validity Remarks

2,000 500 MB Unlimited Unlimited Daily OTT inclusive

6,000 1.5 GB Unlimited Unlimited Weekly

12,000 2 GB Unlimited Unlimited Monthly