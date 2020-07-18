RelatedPosts Speaker Kadaga sends MP Bobi Wine to Parliament’s Disciplinary committee

The fourth Bobi Wine supporter was killed in Mabira forest in front of the Presidential aspirant’s eyes. This one was less than 20, and a student of Wairaka College in Jinja.

Out of excitement the teenager had followed the convoy of the celebrity popstarp turned politician. Possibly he had never seen his music idol because until recently Bobi Wine could be watched at music shows after paying entrance fees and in most venues, one is supposed is to be18 years and above.

Since he became a politician about two and a half years ago, he is available for free.

And this Bobi Wine supporter on Saturday afternoon meet his death in Mabira forest as he joined processions following the politician’s convoy from Jinja to Kampala. Bobi Wine says he was killed before his own eyes.

Police has not made an official statement. Possibly one will be available on Sunday (we shall do an update).

We mourn this young life at Watchdog (Editorial team) for the senseless loss of his life.

The youngster, a Jinja resident was on a boda boda, and knocked by a security truck in Mabira forest, according to eye witnesses including the Kyadondo east lawmaker.

The deceased was identified as Charles Mutyabule.

Before he met his death, Mutyabule a high school student in Jinja, was part of the excitement that met Bobi Wine who had been hosted on Jinja based Baba FM owned by Jinja West MP Moses Balyeku.

Crowds of people, went against Covid-19 guidelines, to converge to listen to Bobi Wine who was live. Police failed miserably to restrain the crowds, instead resorted to beating and throwing teargas.

After the show, Bobi Wine cars sped off, and came out of his car to wave at people along busy centre between Jinja and Kampala. Droves of young people followed his convoy.

Bobi this evening made a statement condemning security, recognizing Mutyabule, who is now the fourth People Power Martyr after Yasin Kawuma who was killed in Arua, Dan Kyeyune who was shot dead in Nansana and Nabukenya Rita who was knocked dead by another police can in Nakawa.

Bobi Wine wrote on his busy wall: “I should have returned from Jinja very happy today on account of the massive support we received in every place we passed. Unfortunately, my joy was cut short when I watched with my eyes as a military truck yet again knocked dead our ardent supporter and comrade, Charles Mutyabule! Previously, the regime has frustrated efforts to get videos of these crimes out, but in this case, the murder of our brother was captured on camera. Mutyabule joins many of our supporters who have lost lives in extra-judicial killings by the state.

He added: “The Museveni regime has proven from time to time that it is ready to kill our people as if they are flies. What I can say is that a time will come when we shall get justice and accountability for all these atrocities. As we stand with the family of the deceased comrade, may we never tire to struggle until our country is free. Rest well soldier. Your blood is not shed in vain- we shall soldier on.”