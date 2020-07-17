Former Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has revealed that he will contest for Ibanda Municipality Parliamentary seat on ruling party- NRM ticket.

“So, after extensive consultations I have decided to contest the Ibanda Municipality MP seat in 2021 Parliamentary Elections. I encourage other experts and business men and woman to offer themselves in their Parliamentary Constituencies so that we can change the composition of parliament and influence laws to ensure an enabled environment for the private sector, education and other key sectors,”Prof Baryamureeba said in a statement on Friday.

The former presidential candidate also revealed that when he becomes MP, he will be donating all his monthly salary to his constituency fund for all the five years he will be in parliament.

” If you don’t need a salary you can donate it to the constituency but still use the MP position and your expertise to serve your constituency and the country. For example, President Trump is not drawing a salary yet he is providing a service. We can emulate him. He became President to provide a service to his country. President Museveni says the same in Uganda.

“I have decided that all the emoluments from parliament including (salary and money given to MPs for the car) would go to the constituency fund. I will ask the Ibanda Municipal Council Leadership to manage this fund since they already have systems in place for managing government programmes in the Municipality, “he said.

Prof Baryamureeba added that the fund will be used to educate all teachers in primary and secondary schools in the constituency up to degree level, educate nurses to diploma / degree level and the rest of the funds shall be used to support organized groups like SACCOs for youth, women and other organized groups aimed at wealth creation and economic empowerment.

“So, 100% of the emoluments and other benefits from Parliament over the 5 year term will go to Ibanda Municipality to supplement government initiatives and improve the quality of social services( education and health).”