The top organ of the NRM, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) has adopted the proposal that election by lining up behind Candidates will go on.

CEC sitting at State House Entebbe has approved the party elections road map and agreed that party flagbearers will be elected by lining up behind the Candidates.

NRM’s Director of Information and Communications, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the election roadmap was adopted in the Thursday meeting.

He added that voting will be done in conformity with Government’s Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the resolutions of CEC, Watchdog has seen, nomination for Members of Parliament and LC 5 Chairpersons will be carried out from 10th to 17th August in Kampala.

In addition, the nomination for Special Interest Groups (SIG) will take place from 20th to 22nd July and voting for the same will be on 25th July 2020.

While election for MPs will take place on 7th September 2020, the LC 5 Chairpersons, Councilors, Municipal Mayors and Division Mayors, LC 3 chairpersons and their councilors will be on 28th August 2020.