Kabaka’s new gated community housing project in Sentema has kicked off.
The housing project under Mirembe Villas Sentema brand, started last week with grading the ground.
This week, construction started, for arguably the most affordable housing units on the Ugandan market.
See this story for details:
5 things to know about Kabaka’s new affordable housing estate in Sentema
5 things to know about Kabaka’s new affordable housing estate in Sentema
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com