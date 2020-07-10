Since the outbreak of Covid- 19 pandemic, the weekends have not been the same and the music has been literally silenced as standard operating procedures set by government have provided no room for concerts.

Apparently, Singer and Pearl Rhythm director Suzan Kerunen has curated an online concert dubbed Tuliwamu to create room for live perfomers to connect with their audiences virtually.

According to Kerunen, the online concert will also feature the academia and scholars specializing in Ethnomusicology, together with art practitioners in collaborative arts, who have excelled in their careers around the world.

The said scholars participate by delivering talks and write ups about the future and importance of collaboration between Ugandan artists and the world, as a prerequisite to the existence of African Arts.

The Tuliwamu online concert that will be live on Pearl Rhythm Facebook page and YouTube channel on Saturday evening of 11th July, 2020. It will feature a couple of artists in Uganda and around the world.

Unlike other concerts, the Tuliwamu concert is set to feature artists with indigenous beats a style Mugabi has presumably mastered, fusing local languages with local and modern instruments in a modern era.

Line Up

Artistes will include Kinobe Herbert(USA), Sarah Ndagire(UK), Seby Ntege(UK), Bernice the Bell(Burundi/Institute France Burundi), Miggade Aloysius(Ug), Achiro Daphine(Ug), Andereya Baguma(Ug) Infectious(Ug), Suzan Kerunen(Ug), Hakim and Sekassi(Ug), Obina Charles and Haka Mukiga(Ug), Aborigins(Australia), Kenneth Mugabi(Ug) WD Alzain( Sudan Khartoum/ Institute France Soudan/ Goethe Institute Khartoum), Giovanni Kiyingi(Ug/USA), Faizal Mostrixx( Ug).

