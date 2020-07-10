Kira Municipality Memberof Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has been arrested.

Ssemujju was was arrested on Friday while holding Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) event in his constituency that inadvertently gathered a crowd.

This prompted police to swing in action thus arresting the legislator.

Ssemujju’s meeting was against the Presidential directives on covid-19 against public gatherings which President Yoweri Museveni passed in March, 2020 to control the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Details to follow…