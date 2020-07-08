Members of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Division Court Martial (DCM) for General Headquarters that sits in Bombo barracks have sworn in to serve for a one-year term having been appointed by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The new appointments came after the expiry of the last instrument in May 2020.

The Judge Advocate, Maj Moses Emitu administered the swearing in process.

Members swore to try accused persons before the court based on evidence and to administer justice in line with the UPDF Act 7 of 2005 with impartiality, and no favor or affection. They also swore not to communicate or disclose on any account at any one time to anyone the court proceedings.

The Court Chairman is Col Edison Muhanguzi, the Political Commissar is Lt Col Patrick Matovu, Maj GM Bamwitirebye is the Prosecutor, and Lt AO Awiya serves as the Defense Lawyer. Other members are Lt Col Milton Simba, Maj DO Obadiah Ngobi, Capt MR Tarimpayo, Capt JE Kamayonza, and WO1 Ssekalombi Mariam. L/Cpl Wambwa Rogers Joel is the court clerk.

The DCM commenced business immediately after members completed the swearing in session. The court partially handled two cases involving S/Sgt Aliganyira M Eria charged with failure to protect war material, and Sgt Batabaire David charged with fraud, both acts being contrary to the UPDF Act 7 of 2005. The duo applied for bail but were denied after prosecution contested on grounds of security and public safety. The latter also had other pending charges in the Unit Disciplinary committee.

The Courts in the UPDF are Court Martial Appeal Court that sits in Makindye, General Court Martial in Makindye, Division Court Martial in all the UPDF Divisions and Unit Disciplinary Court at Brigade level.