Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has named Daniel Muhumuza NuweAbine as its interim Head of Public and Corporate Affairs. He will double as the authority’s spokesperson.

Muhumuza who officially assumed office on Tuesday July 7, 2020 replaced Peter Kaujju who joined Umeme, Uganda’s main electricity distribution company as its Head of Communications.

“Muhumuza’s key role is to drive and oversee KCCA’s Communications Policy in execution of all the Institution’s Corporate Communication and Media Relations, stakeholder engagements at various levels and the Institution’s brand voice,” KCCA management said yesterday in a statement.

Prior to his new role, Muhumuza has been the substantive Supervisor for Guidelines and Public Awareness at KCCA for 4 years—a role in which he has provided oversight on community-based awareness and sensitisation with a blend of creativity and strategic thinking to give an account of KCCA services, status of projects as well as building synergies with communities.