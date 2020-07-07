Police in Kabale District has in detention a sixteen year old girl in detention for dumping her biological baby in a pit latrine.

It’s alleged that the suspect identified as Viola Arinda; a saloon attendant gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and instead dropped him in a pit latrine while wrapped in a polythene bag.

This prompted a concerned citizen identified as Robert Kapere, 46, to report the matter to Nyanja police post on Sunday evening.

The suspect is a resident of Kansinga cell, Burambira parish, Kaharo Sub County in Kabale district.

Police swiftly acted and the child was rescued from the pit latrine, later taken to Kabale referral hospital for medication.

The baby is reportedly in better condition.

The suspect (Arinda) was arrested on Tuesday 6/7/2020 and brought to Kabale Central police station for questioning and further management.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 652/2020.