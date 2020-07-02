Police in Kigezi sub region has impounded 64 motorcycles, for allegedly going against presidential directives aimed at stemming the continuous spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The motorcycles were impounded and issued with an express penalty scheme (EPS) receipts as per the new government directives in the fight against unruly and undisciplined Boda Boda riders in this coronavirus lockdown.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said that cyclists who were held while carrying passengers were all fined with Shs 100,000, while those operating after 17:00 hours but before curfew hours also fined Shs Shs40,000.

Maate added that those got during curfew hours were fined Shs 100,000.

In Kisoro District alone, 14 motorcycles were impounded on 30th/6/2020 and will pay a fine totaling to at least Shs 1,840,000.

In Rubanda Districts, 12 motorcycles were impounded operating after 17:00 hours but before curfew hours also fined Shs 40,000. They will pay Shs 480,000 in total.

In Rukiga and Kanungu Districts, 29 motorcycles were held on Wednesday and EPS receipts.

All the motorcycles which didn’t pay the fines are packed at their respective police stations, according to Maate.

“The operation is going on in all the districts of Kigezi region and Uganda, and will continue until the lockdown is lifted. Those who load passengers are fined Shs100, 000, and those operating after 17:00 hours but before curfew hours are also fined Shs 40,000 and those got during curfew hours Shs 100,000.” Maate said.

President Museveni in March this year banned Boda boda riders from carrying passengers in a bid to control the spread of the virus in the country. They were advised to carry only cargo, and never permitted to operate beyond 5 pm.