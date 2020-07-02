Today we are glad to bring you a list of legislators in the 10th parliament who have tried to represent their electorates wholeheartedly.

We all understand the core role for an MP in parliament; he or she is supposed to represent his constituents by airing out pressing issues affecting them so as they could be solved by the state but not just sitting in parliamentary chairs waiting for sitting allowances and monthly pay.

Well, these MPs have tried to bring out the picture of how a true legislator should be. They are so vocal on the floor of the August House with an intent to represent the voices of their people.

Here are the 41 most active MPs on the floor of Parliament;

1.Hon Bahati David MP Ndorwa West NRM

2.Hon Kasiano Wadri MP Arua Municipality INDEP

3.Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda MP Kiira Municipality FDC

4.Hon Nzonghu William MP Busongora North FDC

5.Hon. Mp Bakireke Nambooze MP Mukono Municipality DP

6.Hon Kivumbi Muwanga MP Butambala.DP

7.Hon Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga MP Kalungu West DP

8.Hon Olanya Gilbert MP Kilak South County FDC

9.Hon Nathan Nandala-Mafabi MP Budadiri West FDC

10.Hon Winfred Kiiza Kasese woman MP FDC

11.Hon Wilfred Nuwagaba Ndorwa East MP INDEP

12.Hon Mugume Roland Kaginda MP Rukungiri municipality FDC

13.Hon Aja Baryayanga MP Kabale municipality INDEP

14.Hon Theodore Ssekikubo MP Rwemiyanga county NRM

15.Hon Okupa Elijah MP Kasiro county.FDC

16.Hon Jalia Bintu woman MP Masindi District NRM

17.Hon Oboth Oboth MP Tororo.INDEP

18.Hon Ongom Joy woman MP Lira District.UPC

19.Hon Kaberuka James MP kikiizi West.NRM

20.Hon Mwijukye Francis MP Buhweju county.FDC

21.Hon Mathias Mpuuga MP masaka municipality.DP

22.Hon Namayanja Frorence MP Bukoto East.DP

23.Hon Anywarach Joshua Carter, MP for Padyere County, INDEP

24.Hon Latif Ssebagala MP kawempe North INDEP

25.Hon Kasibante Moses MP Lubaga North INDEP.

26.Hon Betty Aol Ocan woman MP Gulu District.FDC

27.Hon Ogwal Cecelia Immat Woman MP Dokoro FDC

28.Hon Komuhangi Magret woman MP Nakasongola District NRM.

29.Hon Chris Baryomunsi MP kinkizi East NRM.

30.Hon.Allan Ssewanyana MP Makindye West. DP

31.Hon Mwiru Paul MP Jinja East FDC

32.Hon Muhammad Nsereko MP Kampala District.INDEP.

33.Hon Karuhanga Gerald MP Ntungamo municipality .INDEP.

34.Hon Jack Wamai MP Mbale municipality. FDC

35.Hon Ariko Bernard MP Soroti municipality FDC.

36.Hon Katuntu Abdu MP Bugweri county. FDC

37.Hon Akello Frank woman MP Agago District. FDC

38.Hon Norah Bigirwa woman MP Buliisa NRM

39.Hon James Waluswaka MP Butaleja county NRM.

40. Hon Gaffa Mbwatekamwa MP Kasambya NRM

41.Hon Patrick Nsamba kasambya North MP NRM.