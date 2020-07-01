Former Makerere University vice-chancellor Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has been arrested by Police in Kampala for knocking a pedestrian dead and injuring another.

The accident happened today at 1 pm around the Kibuli-Muyenga junction, Makindye division, Kampala.

Police said the deceased was identified by people who knew her as Mariam Jagenda. Her body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Baryamureeba is being detained at Kabalagala police station.

Owoyesigyire added that Baryamureeba was driving a vehicle with a personalised number plate, ‘U’ when he rammed into two women killing one on spot.

“Kabalagala police station are investigating a fatal accident that has claimed the life of one person. The vehicle registration number “U” being driven by Prof Baryamureeba knocked two female pedestrians and a perimeter wall, killing one person on spot,” said Owoyesigyire.

“The second victim Mariam Namusoke is still admitted at Mulago hospital. The suspect Prof Baryamureeba is detained at Kabalagala police station as investigations into the cause of the accident are underway,” said Owoyesigyire.