A father of a two and a half year old infant who was raped a week ago has threatened to take own life after his efforts to find justice for the under-pain toddler failed to yield any fruits.

Mukwaya Husein 42, a resident of Butambula East, Eastern Division in Bugiri Municipality says Adam Mugoya 23, a son to the Division Mayor for Bugiri Eastern Division Mugoya Mutwalubi was caught red-handed having intercourse with his daughter (names withheld) in a bush behind his home.

The shameless man was apprehended following an alarm from the residents and has been detained at Bugiri Central Police since June 24.

Mukwaya however says the manner in which the matter has been handled along with countless threats from Mr Mugoya the father of the suspect has created suspicion in his heart.

Even though tests were carried out on the toddler shortly after the unfortunate incident and proved that indeed she had been raped, her case file has taken too long to progress to court where the father says he would be confident of finding justice.

Besides, the family of the suspect has vowed to use all the means at their disposal to get their loved one out of police custody without negotiations with the victim.

” Raping a two year old child is a very serious case. How come after a week the suspect has not yet been attained in court yet there is medical evidence to prove the suspect’s liability? Is it because I am a poor man? ” Mukwaya told Watchdog in a phone interview on Wednesday July 1.

Mr Mukwaya, a local mason now says her daughter has been passing out urine uncontrollably making him conclude that she might have had her bladder raptured during the rape. He also says the young one has been groaning in pain ever since the incident yet his wife was gravely affected mentally by the incident.

He now says taking his own life is the only option available to him as he can no longer afford watching his daughter under that pain with nothing to help. Besides, his wife – the mother of the victim seems to have developed a mental breakdown following the event which has broken him down.

” I am telling you I am going to commit suicide. What use would it be to live as a father who cannot get Justice for his daughter who has been raped by a son of the rich man? Why should I continue living in a world where Justice is a luxury for the rich only? I don’t belong here. I don’t want to live anymore. I am broken. I cannot afford to fight any more.” He said with tears flowing from his eyes.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Bugiri District police Commander ASP Geff Ssebuyungo confirmed that the suspect was indeed in their custody by refuted claims that Police could be conniving with the suspect’s family to frustrate the justice process, explaining that the delay was caused by the COVID-19 induced slow business in the justice department.

He assured the aggrieved family that there was no reason to worry since the suspect had not been freed and would be arraigned in court any time his file is sanctioned.

“Our duty is to help in the justice process. Since the suspect is still with us, then the delay can’t be our fault. It’s the fault of the courts. I can admit the process has been slow but any time, the suspect will be taken to court,” Ssebuyungo explained.