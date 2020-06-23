A day after President Yoweri Museveni okaying public and private means of transport in selected border districts which have not registered any Covid-19 case in the last two weeks, transport fares have been doubled thus worrying travelers.

President Museveni made this announcement on Monday evening during his televised address as he unveiled new strategies to stem the continuous spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In the new guidelines that he issued, Museveni said private vehicles will be allowed to carry only four passengers, including the driver. However, public transport vehicles in border districts were permitted to carry half the normal number of passengers as it has been in other areas, in order to maintain social distance..

Jane Musimenta, a businesswoman from Kabale town who was to travel to Rukungiri district was worried at the increase of fares, saying she had intended to travel with all her family but resolved to go alone.

“Initially travelling to Rukungiri from Kabale was Shs 15, 000 but now it has been hiked to Shs 30,000. I have three children who must pay the same amount. I have chosen to leave them behind,” Musiimenta said.

Mugisha Patrick, who was travelling to Mbarara from Kabale town called on government to intervene, saying they have been in lockdown and therefore had no extra money to pay for the increased fares.

“We’ve been in lockdown since the month of March, not working and now the fares have been doubled, where shall we get the money to pay?” Mugisha said.

Muhwezi Justus Katabazi, the Chairperson of Kabale Taxi Operators Association revealed to our reporter that they have resolved to double the transport fares, since the president directed them to carry half of capacity of their vehicles.

“We met today morning and resolved to double transport rates as we implement presidential directives. From Kabale to Ntungamo is Shs 30,000, Mbarara is 40,000.” Muhwezi said.

By noon time, at least nine taxis had left Kabale town enroute Mbarara, according to Mutabazi.

He added that passengers will be requested to present national identity cards before they travel to help them know their passengers very well.

“We shall first ask passengers to present their identity cards. If we get a stranger, then we shall hand him/her over to health authorities for management” Mutabazi said.

All districts in Kigezi sub region are among other border districts in the country where public and private transport was permitted to resume.

Uganda has recorded 797 cases with 699 recoveries since the outbreak.

UNESCO says the pandemic has only exacerbated conditions that left nearly 260 million children excluded from school in 2018, urging governments to do more to help the most disadvantaged.

Worldwide, more than 9 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. More than 4.5 million have recovered, while more than 472,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.