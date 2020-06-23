President Yoweri Museveni has said border districts which registered cases of covid-19 in the past two weeks should remain under total lockdown.

While addressing the nation on the state of covid-19 pandemic in the country on Monday, Museveni said people from such areas should also be restricted from moving to other districts to avoid likely community transmissions.

“After several weeks of tracking cases and contacts, the MOH has further mapped out the risk profiles across the

districts to inform opening of additional districts. The number of districts and overall number of cases reduced in the past week,”the President noted.

Adding, “However, continued vigilance is required in all the districts that reported cases in the past two weeks. Restrictions should thus be maintained in the districts with evidence of community clusters and other high-risk

characteristics in the past two weeks.”

Here are the districts still under total lockdown;

Districts with clusters/potential clusters of infections that are still under investigation: Rakai, Kyotera, Amuru, Buikwe (cluster around one factory), Gulu, Arua, Adjumani, Moyo, and Nebi

Districts with refugees—to allow time to test the refugees and a risk profiling before the final decision is made: Zombo, Adjumani and Arua.

Districts with main border entry points that still need more comprehensive surveillance and testing and those with water bodies and informal crossings across water bodies: Busia and Bulisa.

The rest of the border districts can be opened but with continued vigilance. They are: Amudat, Bududa, Bukwo, Bundibugyo, Buvuma, Hoima, Isingiro, Kaabong, Kabale, Kalangala, Kanungu, Kasese, Kikuube, Kisoro, Kitgum, Koboko, Kween, Lamwo, Maracha, Mayuge, Moroto, Namayingo, Namisindwa, Ntoroko, Ntungamo, Pakwach, Rubanda, Rubirizi, Rukiga, Rukungiri, Sironko, and Yumbe.