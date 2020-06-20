The National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s top governing body- Central Executive Committee (CEC) members are today Saturday meeting at State House Entebbe to prepare the party ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, CEC comprises top leaders of the party, including vice chairpersons, the secretary general, and other members of the party’s executive.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM electoral commission told Daily Monitor newspaper that during the meeting they would present their proposal to CEC on how they intend to handle the primaries to select candidates for Parliament and Local Council elections.

Recently, President Museveni approved the postponement of the ruling party primaries.

The party primaries had been planned to start in April 2020, beginning with the special interest groups followed by those for district and Parliamentary candidates in May/June.

But in a letter dated April 22, 2020 to the Speaker of Parliament, the President, who is also the national chairman of NRM, said amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country should not spend time on electioneering.

“I have received your letter of the 23rd of March, 2020, regarding the NRM Primaries. I totally agree with the idea. The country should minimize the time spent on electioneering. Therefore, August and September, 2020 are reasonable,” Mr Museveni said.

“I will consult the CEC Members by telephone through the Secretary General,” he added.

In January this year, CEC endorsed lining up as a mode of voting during internal party elections. The members said lining up was in conformity with the national laws of Uganda especially the Local Government Act and would cure allegations of ballot stuffing.