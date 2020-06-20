RelatedPosts No Content Available

Government through the Ministry Of Health has allocated Shs300 million to renovate Mparo Health Center IV in Rukiga District.

According to the letter signed by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng dated 10th June 2020, the money was allocated following a letter to the Ministry by the Rukiga District Woman Member of Parliament Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi.

Kamusiime had written to the ministry, highlighting the dilapidated status of structures at Mparo Health Center IV and Kamwezi Health center IV that required upgrading and renovation to function effectively as health center IV.

Dr Aceng indicated in the letter that the Ministry will continue to mobilize resources through budget and grant guidelines to ensure that the facilities are functional.

Rukiga district Chief Administrative Officer Fredrick Semugerere said that once the district receives the money, it will help in expansion and rehabilitation of the facility.