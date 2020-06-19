Victoria University is a future looking institution of higher learning, especially in the areas of business, hospitality, and technology.

And while the rest of institutions are beating themselves up on how to teach students in the era of Covid-19, those who have been teaching distance learning via the web, have less concerns. And VU is going to show the way.

Many students even here in Uganda, have their education through the internet, and the announcement that come Monday, Victoria University is resuming lectures for its students via distance education, not many people were surprised. In fact, Universities in Europe, Asia and America were uninterrupted Covid-19.

The break for Victoria University is now over. On Monday June 22, Victoria University will officially Launch Online Schooling.

The launch will take place at Victoria University Campus at 11am.

VU will become the first non virtual major Ugandan university to roll out 100% long distance education.