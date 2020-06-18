Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has donated sh20 million to the national task-force to fight COVID-19. So far, Uganda has confirmed 724 COVID-19 cases, and is still under a partial lockdown, with majority of Ugandans struggling to earn a living. The money was raised from contributions of the Board, Management and Staff.

The donation was handed over to the Minister for General Duties Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, by URSB Board Chairman Ambassador Francis Butagira together with the Registrar General Bemanya Twebaze in Kampala today.

URSB’s contribution, follows that of several public and private entities and individuals who have made both cash and non-cash donations to government for the COVID-19 fight.

Speaking at the handover of the money, Ambassador Francis Butagira said it was necessary to lend a helping hand in these trying times as a way of reaching out to especially those most affected by the pandemic, some of whom include URSB clients

“We stand with all Ugandans in these difficult moments. We empathize with everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic. URSB will continue supporting the Government to fight this virus until we finally go back to our normal lives,” Amb.Butagira said.

The Hon.Minister for General Duties thanked URSB for the gesture and called upon whoever has something to donate to reach out to the government just like the bureau had done.

The Registrar General Bemanya Twebaze thanked URSB Board, Management and Staff for their generous contributions that had enabled them raise the contribution and called upon everyone to observe the set ministry of health guidelines to limit the spread of the virus. He said they had chosen to rally staff to make the contributions in order to support government and make meaningful contribution.

“We believe that our humble contribution will go a long way in easing and encouraging the National Response Fund for COVID-19 to continue their unrelenting efforts to raise funds needed to safeguard our country from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Bemanya said.

The Minister for General Duties, who heads the donation drive, Hon.Mary Karooro Okurut, said working together will speed up defeat of the Covid-19 pandemic.