At least 100 traders from Mwanjari weekly market on Monday stormed the Office of the Kabale Resident District Commissioner requesting for it’s opening.

The traders in their defense urged that despite the existence of coronavirus,they would would carry on their activities taking note of social distancing ,among other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on the deadly pandemic.

Led by their chairperson Mrs Teddy Tabaro, the traders said three months without working had made them poor to the extent of failing to raise money for food.

“They opened all markets in Kabale and left Mwanjari closed. We cannot remain at home with no food,” Tabaro said.

Sam Katasera,who deals in selling second hand clothes said his wife had threatened to leave home, if the worst situation remained.

“My wife said she may leave because of hunger. It’s very difficult to stay home with five children without working” Katasera said.

Darius Nandinda,the Kabale Resident District Commissioner addressing the aggrieved traders promised to open the market in a one week time,but cautioned them to maintain social distancing.

“We shall met tomorrow as leaders and resolve to let you open. But please social distancing is a must,” Nandinda said.

Mwanjari market is located in Nyangande cell, Mwanjari ward in Southern Division Kabale Municipality.