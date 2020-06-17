The former spokesman of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has named his top enemies. What’s not clear though is why six people would unite to fight him, despite his usual jabs at some unnamed people who he gives local disneylike characters.

Although Joseph Tamale Mirundi says his differences with the six people are irreconcilable, and because they humiliated him, he doesn’t state the Genesis of his fights with them since all seem to come from different walks of life, save for Gen Nalweyiso and Lt.Col Nakalema who work in State House. Tumwebaze is a politician and a former line minister while the rest are journalists like himself.

The ‘media consultant’ also accuses the six of conspiring to end his career at State House where he had baptised himself ‘Museveni’s barking dog’. And worst of all, he said blackmailed him that he had run mad using Bukedde newspaper.

“My mother almost died because of them,” he alleges.

For sometime, Mirundi has been using imaginary characters to refer to people he calls his enemies, and other names. Today, Tuesday, out of anger, Mirundi named six people he says hate him and hates them in equal measures.

Talking to Isaac Katende aka Kasuku of SPARK TV and Dembe FM, on Tuesday morning, Mirundi named six people he will never share a table with, till his life ends.

The six are:

1. Lt Col Edith Nakalema, head of Anti Corruption Unit in State House

2. Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, presidential advisor

3. Frank Tumwebaze, minister of Gender, Labour and social development

4. Andrew Mwenda, Independent magazine publisher

5. Robert Kabushenga, Vision Group Chief executive

7. Geoffrey Kulubya, Bukedde newspaper managing editor