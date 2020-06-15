People Power Movement head Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and People’s Government president Dr Kizza Besigye have agreed to form a political alliance.

In a press conference that took place at Rose Gardens, Wakiso on Monday, the two leaders agreed to adopt a non-violent strategy to end the 34 years rule of President Yoweri Museveni ahead of 2021 general elections.

“We are here to talk about a united force of change,” Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of People Power movement said.

In a joint communique that was presented by Bugiri Municipality MP Asumani Basalirwa (People Power) and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago; most of the objectives emphasized that the two opposition sides are committed to work together.

It is also believed that sooner or later Dr Besigye will be announcing his acceptance to rally behind Kyagulanyi since he has openly exhibited his reservations about taking part in next year’s Presidential contest as a candidate.

Kyagulanyi has on the other hand declared his intentions to take on Museveni, having already written to the Electoral Commission for permission to conduct a nationwide consultation in a bid to prepare for the challenge a head.

Stella Nyanzi’s role in Bobi Wine, Besigye coalition:

If one person is to be recognized for his/her role in pushing for unity between the two opposition leaders, political activist Dr Stella Nyanzi should definitely be given nod.

Early this month, the recently reinstated Makerere University researcher suggested that four time FDC presidential contender Col Dr Kizza Besigye should let Bobi Wine face off with Gen Museveni in next year’s elections and accept to work under him in the new government for the good of the greater struggle to oust the current regime.

Unlike other similar proponents of the “Besigye should give way” who feel the former Museveni personal physician is way past his political productivity, the controversial don underlined the significance of Besigye in the struggle as she asserted that in him the post Museveni government would find a Prime Minister and an invaluable asset.

“What if Bobi Wine was President and Kizza Besigye his Prime Minister? Is this as improbable as many think? What would we lose as the opposition in Uganda?” Nyanzi wrote on Saturday June 6.

She however highlighted the challenge that would stand in the way for a probable political marriage between the two as stemming from political opportunists close to the two leaders who are scared of losing out on positions, power and proximity to the future Presidency should the two leaders give in to an alliance

“I know that each of these two opposition leaders already has a cabinet of power brokers working in their respective People Power and People’s Government. Some of these power brokers vehemently oppose a merger because they fear that they may lose both position, power and proximity to the apex of governance in Uganda. But what if these cabinet members focused on the greater good of first redeeming Uganda from dictator Museveni?”

According to her, “the boundless youthful energies of Bobi would be infused by the wisdom and mature experience of KB. All of us in the opposition would win.”

To the youthful able leadership of Kyagulanyi at the helm of Government, Nyanzi proposed the fusion of former Army Commander Gen Mugisha Muntu as Vice President, Norbert Mao as Speaker of Parliament, Peter Walubiri as Chair of Constitutional Review Council and Miria Matembe as Cabinet Governor.

She called for a radical approach and a United opposition if at all the big dream of causing regime change in Uganda was to be realised.

“We need to radicalise and unite the opposition for revolution against dictator Museveni! What is more radical than this united opposition? This would be a main departure away from doing business as usual.”

Though some will see Stella Nyanzi’s observation as a gesture of political maturity and premised on her hunger for change, one particular group – Besigye royalists felt offended and disappointed in the woman for whom Besigye and FDC have been there for, in the hardest of situations.

While in prison, FDC stood together as family to root for her release and Party lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde provided legal services at no cost since the victim was one of their own. Upon release, the court room which was filled to capacity with mostly FDC members went into wild jubilations, celebrating the return of a hero. Col Besigye laid upon a crown of victory upon her head as a lioness of fighters.

For all this love, most FDC members who feel that their leader giving up his presidential dream would be tantamount to betraying them, have certainly treated Nyanzi’s call as an act of betrayal.

Some opposition members lack ambitions:

In a subsequent social media post, Nyanzi stated that many folks in opposition lacked ambition to be in government.

She said that she had discovered many people in opposition did not want to move, rather, were comfortable being opposition and don’t want anyone rudely awakening them to leave their ‘posts’.

“I am shocked to confirm that some opposition members see this as their lifetime job. Some Ugandans have made their positions in opposition political parties their sole source of income. Without the opposition position, they have no money, no job, no platform, no status, no voice, no life, no nothing,” Nyanzi said.

“And so these people see their opposition position as an end in itself. They do not see it as a means to an end. They are contented to just be in the opposition. They are happy to be in the opposition. They have no greater aims or objectives of being in the opposition. They are just sooooo happy to be in the opposition. They arrived. Finished!”