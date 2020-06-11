President Yoweri Museveni has again vividly expressed his anger towards Ugandans that are losing focus on the fight against Covid-19.

Museveni unearthed his disappointment while giving his 2020/2021 National budget speech at State House Entebbe on Thursday. He said Ugandans have become so reluctant on putting into action the preventive measures of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ugandans are hard people to believe without seeing, I always see people in Kampala moving in big groups with no masks. On Heroes day I told you what I thought that if you are disappointed that we don’t have enough dead bodies like the other countries, wait you will see them if you don’t listen.You will find that we have teams of people putting on white, burying people like you have seen in other countries,” he said.

Museveni said that by now if Ugandans were serious people, they would be the most cautious people to see that Covid-19 does not kill any person.

“Soon I am going to order security officers to stop forcing you to put on face masks, Government shouldn’t deploy security officers to enforce such directive. We cannot go on begging people to live, this is not how we run the country. You cannot be telling mature people that there is a danger to the extent of deploying Police! Why should we deploy Police? Police shouldn’t be on your neck yet you know Covid-19 is killing people in other countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uganda has so far registered a total of 161 Covid-19 recoveries with no death.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 679.