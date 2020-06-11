Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr died on Wednesday while at his duty location in Geneva the capital of Switzerland where he had been deployed by President Yoweri Museveni since 2013.

Onyanga has been Uganda’s Head of Mission and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations ambassador

The news of his death was revealed by Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Richard Kabonero through his twitter handle.

“Amb. Onyanga Appar has gone to be with the lord” reads the tweet. Kabonero added “He passed on this morning in Geneva. He has been Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the development. “It is very unfortunate; more details will be communicated in the due course. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace” reads the statement.

Who was Ambassador Onyanga?

Before his diplomat assignments, Onyanga worked in several offices in the central government, these included Senior Government Valuer in charge of Land and Real Estate appraisal in the ministry of lands and mineral resources.

He also held a position of Chief Estate Officer in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in charge of management and protective maintenance of Government properties.

He was also Board Director of Transocean (Uganda) in charge of transportation, freight and clearing of goods and services.

Then in 1996, he was appointed to be an ambassador to the Russian Federation and the fifteen Commonwealth Independent States of the former Soviet Union. Onyanga worked in these offices for five years.

In 2003, he was appointed Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Austria and Vatican however he was residing in Berlin up to 2009. In 2010 he became the High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other West African states such as Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Ghana and Cameroon.

However, he didn’t stay long in West Africa, in 2013 he was deployed in Switzerland where has died from.

He has also held some big international offices such as chairman of Investment Entrepreneurship, and Development (IED) In 2014 to 2015, he was given a role of coordinating Low Developing Countries in trade negations on Trade Facilitation and issues of national Development. He has also been Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.