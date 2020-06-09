RelatedPosts Broke Kenzo puts his car up for sale to sustain life in Ivory Coast

Rajiv Ruparelia loves parties. It is something he shares with his dad, Sudhir Ruparelia.

However, Ruparelia group managing director is taking new tastes of recent.

Instead of partying at his dad’s mansion in Kololo or at one of their posh hotels around Kampala, Rajiv chose to take his wife to Bunyoro for a special countryside treat.

Naiya, who married Rajiv in 2018, has settled in the Ruparelia family well, and she is the spirit behind the new life in their education sector. Naiya who plays a key role in the Ruparelia schools including Victoria University, Kampala Parents School, among others, spent all her life in United Kingdom where she met Rajiv when he was a student at University. She agreed to relocate to Uganda and settle down with Rajiv to grow their father’s business empire into the second generation.

With their parents guidance, Naiya and Rajiv have joined their sisters in consolidating the gains Sudhir and his wife have made on the business and social front. One of Naiya’s moves was offering child rapper Fresh Kid a scholarship at KPS, which has transformed the little boy beyond anyone’s imagination.

Whereas the Ruparelias are a United family and love doing things together, this year, Rajiv has done a surprise party for one of the family members without his dad and mom in attendance.

He took his wife away to celebrate her birthday in the quiet countryside of Masindi. In Bunyoro.

Rajiv went along with his sister Sheena, friend Gideon, son to Tycoon Godfrey Kirumira and Dr Chirag Kotecha of Victoria Hospital, to have a party for Naiya far away from Kampala.

Happy birthday Naiya.