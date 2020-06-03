The Uganda Ambassador to United Arabs Emirates (UAE) Zaake W Kibedi has assured Ugandans stranded in the Arab country due to Covid-19 pandemic that they should stay calm since government is in its final steps to have them repatriated.

In his letter to all Ugandans stranded in UAE, Ambassador Kibedi said on 25 May, cabinet approved the proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to allow the return of stranded Ugandans abroad due to flights cancellation and lockdown in Uganda following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Premised , an inter-ministerial committee was formed ad tasked to put in place the necessary facilities that will ensure a smooth exercise that provides for the personal safety of the returnees and that of the public in Uganda. As for now , we are waiting for guidelines and procedures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters on when and how the repatriation programme shall be executed,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa told Parliament that government had taken the decision to allow Ugandans who have been stranded abroad due to the closure of the airport in Entebbe and of borders, to return home in a phased and orderly manner.

He notes that the decision to allow Ugandans to come back to Uganda was taken after very careful considerations that are meant to balance the need to bring home Ugandans but also to ensure the safety of people at home.

He however, said that the repatriation will happen in phases. The first phase of returnees should be Ugandans who are stranded in distant places such as Europe, the Americas, West Africa, Eastern Asia and the Middle East.

The 2nd phase will then be for those in the neighboring countries who are most likely to come by car or on foot through the borders.