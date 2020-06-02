President Yoweri Museveni on Monday reaffirmed that public transport will resume operations on June 4 as the country moves to lift the covid-19 lockdown in a phased manner.

In response, taxi operators under their umbrella body Kampala Taxi Operators Association have released the revised price list detailing how much it will cost to move around Kampala and the surrounding areas.

“The new adjusted taxi fares are as follows, and can be revised upwards given the prevailing circumstances due to half capacity carriage policy issued by Government. Note that these fares apply to Kampala Metropolitan and surrounding Areas.” Read the statement in parts.

Below is how much it will cost to move to various destinations in and around Kampala;

Kla-Bweyogerere, Kireka 4000

Kla-Mukono, Seeta 6000

Kla-Naalya, Kyaliwajjala 3000

Kla-Namugongo,Kira 4000

Kla-Kasangati, Gayaza 4000

Kla-kyebando, kikaya 3000

Kla-Nsangi, Maya 5000

Kla-Nakirebe, Mpigi 6000

Kla-Namuwongo, kisugu 3000

Kla-Makindye, Bunga, Nanganda 3000

Kla, Nsambya, Kabalagala 2000

Kla-Kalerwe,kanyanya, Mpererwe 3000

Kla-Matuga 4000

Kla-Ntinda 2000

Kla-Biina,Kitintale, Mutungo Luzira 3000

Kla-Muyenga, Bukasa 4000

Kla-Gaba, Kansanga, Munyonyo 4000

Kla-Mbuya, Bugolobi 2000

Kla-Kasubi, Masanafu, Namungoona 3000

Kla-Braise, Kawempe 3000

Kla-Rubaga, Wakaliga, Nateete 3000

Kla-Kiwatule, Najjera 3000

Kla-kisasi, Kyanja 3000

Kla-Salaama, Munyonyo 4000

Kla-Entebbe, Nkumba 8000

Kla-Lubowa, Kajjansi 4000

Kla-Najja, Namasuba 3000

Kla-Nyanama, Kabowa, Mutundwe, Bunamwaya 3500

Kla-Busega 4000

Kla-Bulenga 5000

Kla-Nansana, Wakiso 4000