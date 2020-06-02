President Yoweri Museveni on Monday reaffirmed that public transport will resume operations on June 4 as the country moves to lift the covid-19 lockdown in a phased manner.
In response, taxi operators under their umbrella body Kampala Taxi Operators Association have released the revised price list detailing how much it will cost to move around Kampala and the surrounding areas.
“The new adjusted taxi fares are as follows, and can be revised upwards given the prevailing circumstances due to half capacity carriage policy issued by Government. Note that these fares apply to Kampala Metropolitan and surrounding Areas.” Read the statement in parts.
Below is how much it will cost to move to various destinations in and around Kampala;
Kla-Bweyogerere, Kireka 4000
Kla-Mukono, Seeta 6000
Kla-Naalya, Kyaliwajjala 3000
Kla-Namugongo,Kira 4000
Kla-Kasangati, Gayaza 4000
Kla-kyebando, kikaya 3000
Kla-Nsangi, Maya 5000
Kla-Nakirebe, Mpigi 6000
Kla-Namuwongo, kisugu 3000
Kla-Makindye, Bunga, Nanganda 3000
Kla, Nsambya, Kabalagala 2000
Kla-Kalerwe,kanyanya, Mpererwe 3000
Kla-Matuga 4000
Kla-Ntinda 2000
Kla-Biina,Kitintale, Mutungo Luzira 3000
Kla-Muyenga, Bukasa 4000
Kla-Gaba, Kansanga, Munyonyo 4000
Kla-Mbuya, Bugolobi 2000
Kla-Kasubi, Masanafu, Namungoona 3000
Kla-Braise, Kawempe 3000
Kla-Rubaga, Wakaliga, Nateete 3000
Kla-Kiwatule, Najjera 3000
Kla-kisasi, Kyanja 3000
Kla-Salaama, Munyonyo 4000
Kla-Entebbe, Nkumba 8000
Kla-Lubowa, Kajjansi 4000
Kla-Najja, Namasuba 3000
Kla-Nyanama, Kabowa, Mutundwe, Bunamwaya 3500
Kla-Busega 4000
Kla-Bulenga 5000
Kla-Nansana, Wakiso 4000
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com