People Power pressure group spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has described defector Ashburg Katto as a squirrel and a corporal that should not divert supporters from the struggle of ensuring that Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine becomes Uganda’s president.

In a statement issued to respond to the defection of People Power former Facebook blogger to National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Ssenyonyi told the pressure group’s members that the ruling party was jealous of their progress and is using people like Ashburg Katto to divert People Power’s focus.

He urged Bobi Wine’s supporters not to be diverted by a squirrel like Ashburg Katto whom he called a corporal but to keep their eyes on the bigger animal they are hunting.

“As we keep gaining ground, not everyone will be happy about our progress, and so the detractors will do everything to cut our speed. One of the ways in which this is done is through propaganda. Many things have been said, and will be said in a bid to cause disarray in our camp, but let’s remain focussed,” Ssenyonyi said.

“Let’s keep our eyes on the ball. Just like a hunter, let’s not lose sight of the gazelle just because a squirrel has dashed by.”

He also warned that there will be many more defections from People Power to NRM but told members that Bobi Wine still has the generals he needs to move on.

“Some comrades in the struggle will even fall off for whatever reason, but let’s keep moving. When a corporal defects (and many corporals will defect), let’s not lose sleep, what’s important is that the Generals remain,” he noted.

“And as far as I’m concerned, the Generals are the Ugandans out there who are yearning for change, whether they be in the ghetto or in the upscale suburbs, educated or not, rich or poor, but want to see a country better than the one we have now.”