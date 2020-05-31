A total of seven frontline health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the East African country to 417.
According Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the confirmed cases include: 3 nurses, 2 doctors and 2 senior level staff.
“All are admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialised Hospitals and in stable condition,” Dr Aceng said on Sunday.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com