A total of seven frontline health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the East African country to 417.

According Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the confirmed cases include: 3 nurses, 2 doctors and 2 senior level staff. ‬

“‪All are admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialised Hospitals and in stable condition,” Dr Aceng said on Sunday.