The Uganda Police Force director of Operations Services, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asuman Mugenyi has officially quit the force after over 3 decades of service.

The decorated veteran law enforcer handed over the keys to the office to his deputy Senior Commissioner of Police John Nuwagira on Friday May 29 at the Police Headquarters in Naguru.

There had been reports that the veteran police chief had been forced to quit over abuse of office, a claim that has been trashed by the force according to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Enanga clarified that Mr Mugenyi decided to quit the force after successfully seeing his contract through to the end.

“He simply observed his contract to the end,” said the Police spokesperson.

Mugenyi becomes the fifth AIGP to quit the institution in the last three years after AIGP Steven Kasiima, former Director of Traffic and Road Safety who quit in February, Director of logistics and Engineering AIGP Godfrey Bangirana who quit in November last year, AIGPs Fred Yiga, who was director Interpol and Elizabeth Muwanga, who was director welfare and production who retired in 2018 and 2017 respectively.