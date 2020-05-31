Rwanda on Saturday recorded its first coronavirus related death after a 65-year-old truck driver passed away at the specialised Covid-19 facility in Kigali.

The driver, who, according to Rwanda’s ministry of Health, was residing in an unnamed neighbouring country but opted to return to Rwanda after developing serious respiratory complications.

Further, another 4 positive cases were confirmed from the 1,368 samples tested on Saturday – rising the national total caseload to 359. Three more patients recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 250.