State House has spoken out on reports that President Yoweri Museveni was due to announce major changes in the leadership of the military and intelligence agencies.

Hours after news of resignations at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) started making rounds online, rumours of an impending reshuffle in the security forces also started spreading.

Reports had capitalized on a fabricated post carried on a cloned Museveni account that read, “Countrymen, women and the bazukkulu ahead of the State of Nation addressed scheduled this coming week, I will announce a major reshuffle within the military and intelligence clusters.”

In reply to the fabricated tweet, the President’s Senior Press Secretary Don Wanyama was quoted in another cloned account as further clarifying that “be informed, the above mentioned changes by His Excellency will be announced on Monday at 10am.”

But Wanyama has since dismissed the posts as “forgeries”. He also dismissed claims that the controversial post now means that “the president’s account with a blue tick has been compromised” since someone has managed to write a false post on it.

“Not compromised. I am sure if you follow it, you’ll see it doesn’t have that post. These forgers are using a tool that allows you clone accounts and do this kind of thing. The downside of technology,” Wanyama responded.

Meanwhile, President Museveni’s Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has confirmed the head of state will make an address to the nation on Monday.

“H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the nation on matters regarding COVID19 and the way forward, on Monday, June 1,2020 at 8pm,” Minister Nabakooba announced.