Events promoter Andrew Mukasa, popularly known as Bajjo, has declared a ‘second world war’ on Chairman Fred Nyanzi Sentamu, a brother to People Power pressure group leader and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi ( Bobi Wine).

It all started on Saturday when Bajjo reported Nyanzi to police for allegedly hiring goons to dismantle his car in Kamwokya and beat him up.

“Chairman Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and his goons have attacked me in Kamwokya,” cried Bajjo who later filed cases of malicious damage of his vehicle registration number UBE 131D and threatening violence against Chairman Nyanzi at Kira Road Police Station.

He further claimed that Nyanzi was harassing him because during his recent interview he said he will only support Bobi Wine not his brothers. He also says that Nyanzi is still a member of National Resistance Movement (NRM) who even has a card of the party and should not claim to belong to People Power.

“Thanks to local people who have rescued my life… You can see the type of a person who wants to contest to be an MP, he is very violent. How can you threaten someone when you a leader?” he wondered before vowing to teach Nyanzi a lesson of his life.

“I am a law abiding citizen not violent like you but will deal with you smartly because your weapon is being violent, fake propaganda and damaging people’s lives. I repeat this the last time I will support only Bobi Wine not his brothers.”

Bajjo has also threatened to expose more of Nyanzi’s dirty secrets. He also told him to return the money he got from Museveni which was sent through Charles Oryem aka Sipapa.

“Nyanzi, please return the NRM party card and the money Museveni gave you through Sipapa, I also know the person who gave you the money for your house. I must force you to apologize for wanting to destroy my life.”