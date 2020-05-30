Hope you are all fine and safe.

I am a member of NSSF for over 15 years. I strongly propose NSSF act to be amended to start providing soft loans to eligible members at an interest rate of 5% because this is members money but a member access part of the money as a loan which must be paid back for a period agreed upon and the members savings should be collateral security.

This can help a member to invest in assets as he/she continue to save. Above all this will motivate the members to save more.

I personally don’t agree with giving 20% to members, what if today I get 20% and after a year or two another pandemic comes? How do you support such a member?

Kindly create a platform for this important discussion and you get our views directly.

Our representatives have never consulted us about this amendment.

About the sh300 million given to COVID 19 taskforce, who authorized that?

James Kebirungi

Dear all,