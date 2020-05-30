The modern training infrastructure development works for Kaweweta Recruit Training school (KRTS) that has been constructed by M/S J2E Investments, was today commissioned and handed over to UPDF.

The construction of the multi purpose training infrastructure started in 2011 and at the end accommodation, office buildings, parade ground and water supply system have been completed in three phases by the contractors.

Mrs Rosette Byengoma the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, to whom the infrastructure was handed over by the contractor, thanked the President and Commander In Chief of the UPDF H.E YK Museveni for the wise and strategic advice to see that recruits have good accommodation.

“I am happy to note that the entire infrastructure is good and will make the learning of students better, studying in grass thatched houses and under trees is now history.” said Ms Byengoma.

She urged the Commandant of the school to make sure that the facilities are maintained well and always clean.

The total built-up area of the completed infrastructure works includes, classrooms, Senior Officers houses, Dormitories, Dining halls, a Kitchen, parade ground, ablusion blocks, stores and the main administration block.

Gen David Muhoozi the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces in his remarks said that training of troops must be supported with decent training facilities and UPDF is almost achieving that.

The CDF thanked the construction team for the commendable works and said that he is delighted to accept and officially open the facilities. “The face of Kaweweta has changed from tree classes to built up classrooms, I thank Brig Gen Besigye the Commander Engneers Brigade for overseeing all the works at the Peace Support Operations Centre- Singo and other training centres.

The Commandant of Kaweweta Recruit Training School Brig Gen James Ruhesi said that the school has always been in need of such infrastructure and will go a long way to not only to provide protection (security to trainees), command and control , comfort but also reduce on the continuous trespass while searching for local building materials.

Present to witness the ceremony were the Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu,Under Secretary Finance and Administration Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Mrs Edith Buturo, Under Secretary Logistics Mr Francis Kahirita, Chief of Training & Recruitment Brig Gen James Kinalwa and other Senior Officers.