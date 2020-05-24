The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) national coordinator Gen Mugisha Muntu has said that the only thing which can bring change in Uganda, is having leaders who know and respect the values of the East African country.

Muntu who was speaking on Saturday about the achievements of his ANT party since it was launched last year in May, said that even good leaders can become adverse and start doing what they used to oppose if they don’t respect the general values of the country.

“Us as ANT we are building a value-based party to see how we can influence the future of our country because this is where the conflicts are. Values, I have heard many people grappling all over trying to find out the problem of the country, but whatever problems are, they are all rooted in the issue of who are we as a people. Only respecting values can solve it,” he said.

The former president Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) added that most political leaders in Uganda are rooted in self-interest context but not values.

“As long as we don’t recognise that if there are leaders who are dishonest, who don’t care about justice, the leaders who don’t care about transparency in the manner the national resources are managed, it does not matter what organisation will be in power, or which government will be power.

“There is no way any such group can turn around this country and rift it the optimum it can reach,” he said.

Muntu further said as ANT, they are now trying to instill values in Ugandans allover the country.

“We spent one year trying to attract Ugandans who believe in integrity and values because once we have the concentration of those, once that organisation takes power turning around the country into the right direction becomes automatic,” he said.

Talking about the achievement of his now a 1-year-old political party, Muntu said that in only twelve months his party is fully established at the district level and sub-region level.

“We have got a significant number of sub-regions which have gone down to the parish, we also have significant numbers at the district where we have not gone lower than the level of the constituency. Our main target is to get fully established in the 900 parishes and 300s of sub-counties of this country and we shall do that within a period of 2 to 3 months,” he said.

He, however, said because of their financial muscle, they may not be able to establish theirselves at village level.

In September 2018, Muntu quit FDC the party he helped to establish in 2004. Among the reasons for his breakaway was the failure of the top party leadership to manage the party’s internal contradictions.

On 22nd May 2019, Muntu along with his allies such as Alice Also launched the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).