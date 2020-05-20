People Power pressure group and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine’s top blogger Ashburg Katto on Tuesday officially abandoned the political movement for ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ashburg Katto real name Ashraf Kato revealed he had quit Bobi Wine led People Power so as to wear the crown (engule) of victory currently held by President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM party.

He claimed that he, and some of his colleagues from People Power, “visited President Museveni from his farm and he taught us farming” on Monday after events promoter Balaam Barugahara worked hard to ensure that they meet the head of state.

After thanking Balaam, Ashburg expressed happiness because Museveni approved his proposal and even gave him cows.

“Thank you Balaam Barugahara… I had gone to present my project proposal called The Ghetto Initiative which is going to see all Kampala ghettos revived. After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows (5) and he also gave my other team two cows each… He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills he taught us to our fellow youths,” said Ashburg Katto. “The president accepted my proposal and it is going to be implemented immediately after this corona lockdown.”

Here are the interesting things about Ashburg Katto;

1.In 2018, Katto was arrested and remanded to Luzira Prison for damaging socialite Bryan White’s reputation. Through his Facebook page known as “Ghetto TV”, Katto allegedly posted different video clips and presentations of his segment known as “Open Roof” where he exposed the mysterious background of Bryan White.

2.In April 2019, the blogger was again arrested over social media misuse. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said Katto was blackmailing people, circulating fake news and encouraging the spread of indecent media files.

3.In May 2019, Katto was allegedly kidnapped while on his way to Buganda Road Court for the hearing of Bobi’s case. His close friend Ray Supasta revealed that blogger was kidnapped by security personnel who had a motive of ‘milking information regarding Bobi Wine’ from him.

4.Early this month, Katto was condemned by People Power diehards for receiving Covid-19 relief food from First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Lt Gen Kainerugaba, an alleged rival of Bobi Wine, in the race to succeed President Museveni, sent the relief items to bloggers through events promoter Balaam Barugahara. After getting the food, and some few millions of money , Ashburg Katto went on social media to praise Muhoozi and Balaam for responding to the cries of bloggers. “Last week, I posted that even bloggers are badly off and we needed some help. Well, that post didn’t go unnoticed. Friends of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba through Balaam Barugahara have donated maize flour, rice, sugar, milk powder, beans and cooking oil to all the bloggers in Uganda. I, Ashburg Katto, am going to receive this relief on behalf of bloggers,” he wrote.

5. After crossing to NRM, Ashburg Katto’s ex-girlfriend Sarajoy Bakanasa condemned the blogger for taking such a move. The US based Ugandan socialite who is also a People Power diehard cautioned Katto that he will be used and dumped by the NRM government so he should trade his soul carefully.