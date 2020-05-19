President Yoweri Museveni will again on Tuesday address the nation to clarify on the issues he talked about on Monday regarding the coronavirus pandemic update.

It’s understandable that following his last night speech, many Ugandans were left confused saying that he was not clear.

“After receiving lots of feedback from the public on his address last evening, President Museveni will today, Tuesday, at 8pm, hold a televised address to respond to some of the issues. Tune in,” said Don Wanyama, the Presidential Press Secretary.

During his speech yesterday , the president indirectly extended the lockdown for more 14 days.

Museveni said that government had opted to ease the lockdown but on condition that people put on the right face masks that will be given out free of charge by government to Ugandans from six years and above.

He said the masks being manufactured by Nytil will be ready after 14 days.

“Once the issue of the masks has been addressed. The shops selling merchandise can open provided they are not in shopping malls or arcades because its impossible to observe social distancing in these malls,” said Museveni.

“Public transport must resume after you have gotten masks and this will take two weeks from now (June 2). Minibuses, buses, taxis provided they can carry a half of their normal capacity. But they won’t be allowed in border districts of Rwanda, Tanzania, DRC and Kenya. The Safest means of transport are bicycles and private means.”

Museveni further noted that private cars will also be allowed to move when the facemasks are ready.

“They will be allowed to move provided they carry only three passengers including the driver.”

For the bars and saloons, since they cannot observe the rules of social distancing,Museveni says they will not be allowed to open for another 21 days, this includes, gyms and swimming pools.”

“Curfew remains in place for another 21 days. Restaurants and hotels can open as long as there is social distancing and no air conditioning.”

Almost two months since Museveni announced the lockdown, the relaxation comes with a huge cost, with the president announcing sh1.6 billion in tourism revenues and sh1.3 billion in remittances have been lost.

However Mr Museveni said it was a sacrifice worth it, because he doesn’t want Uganda to lose its gains against Covid19 pandemic.

At the time of his speech, 248 cases had been reported posoposi. Twenty one new cases as newest recorded.