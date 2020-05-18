A war of words is ongoing between Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister {Katikkiro} Charles Peter Mayiga on one hand, and motor mouthed commentators Frank Gashumba of Sisimuka Uganda and political analyst Tamale Mirundi.

Although Tamale Mirundi and Gashumba had been using several television and radio programs, and social media platforms to hit at their enemies, including Katikkiro Mayiga, the Buganda Katikkiro had for the most part ignored the controversial presidential advisor on media and the social commentator.

But in his recent State of the Kingdom Address, Mayiga launched a veiled attack on Mirundi and Gashumba.

“Some of these people are usually arrested for being con artists. They have no known jobs apart from conning people. Others are drunkards. We are here talking but they are already drunk. By midmorning, they have already done a crate of beer and are opening another one. I feel pity for television stations that employ them. There also those with pseudo names on Facebook and Twitter. Don’t pay attention to anything they say,” said Mayiga. “Those are not people you should pay attention to. Find critics worth their name.”

Although the Katikkiro didn’t mention any names, social media critics rushed to fit Frank Gashumba and Tamale Mirundi into the speech, and the two controversial figures rose up in arms, firing back at the Kabaka.

In one of his media shows, Tamale Mirundi shredded Mayiga saying he was coming to the end of his tenure as Buganda’s Katikkiro and was desperately defending his legacy. Mayiga recently made seven years in office as Kingdom Prime Minister.

“Every Katikkiro that comes closer to being fired starts ranting and lamenting. Mulika and JB Walusimbi did the same,” Mirundi said. “We are asking him about the ‘masiro’ money (Kasubi tombs) and he calls us drunkards. For the first time, the rain is hitting the Ssekabakas (departed kings) because of Mayiga. Why unroof the masiro when you don’t have the money?”

Mirundi further claimed he was more important than the Katikkiro, whom he compared to foot and mouth disease.

“You are actually wasting our time talking about Mayiga’s comments. Why do you bring that kalusu (foot and mouth disease) here when they have their own radio and TV where they can discuss all that and reflect on that boy Mayiga’s tenure of seven years?” Mirundi asked NBS show host Bashir Kazibwe when he asked him about the Katikiro’s statements.

“It’s actually unprecedented because until that boy (Mayiga)became the Katikkiro, people used to fear dragging the Kabaka to court but now the institution has been demystified and I myself I’m now more powerful than Mayiga and the entire Mengo.”

Mirundi added that Mayiga was hiding something by trying to silence his voice and other people who were criticising his policies.

“Now why are they trying to gag us? It means there is something they don’t want to be said and for me I’m going to carry on because I’m a political scientist and an intellectual who can’t be intimidated,” Mirundi vowed.

For his part, Gashumba has threatened to expose Mayiga’s fraud by laying bare “hard hitting facts and secrets ONLY” in a series of social media broadcasts. It should be remembered that days before the Katikkiro’s statements, Gashumba had attacked the Kingdom Prime Minister for failing Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

“Charles Peter Mayiga is not even worth being the Katikkiro of Buganda. He is just money minded. With all the money collected through Tofaari and the billions got from government, he failed to complete the Masiro. By the time he leaves that position, he would have failed the Kabaka in many areas. In Buganda it’s only the king that I cannot scrutinize. The rest I can like Mayiga because he is a Mukopi like me.”

But as the battle between Mayiga and the two loud mouths rages on, some analysts have argued that by bringing himself down to the level of Mirundi and Gashumba, the Katikkiro made a huge mistake because he might now have to respond to each and every attack from the two who use the power of the mainstream and social media to hit their perceived enemies hard.

Indeed, after the veiled statements were made, focus shifted to Tamale Mirundi and Frank Gashumba as most people wanted to hear what their responses would be given their insulting statements against those they choose to fight. Some observers argue that Mayiga should have simply ignored attacks from Mirundi and Gashumba, adding that by responding to their statements means that the entire Mengo establishment is afraid of two people who have made their disagreement with the Katikkiro’s way of doing things public.

For Mayiga to win this battle, they further argue, he will have to listen and watch Mirundi’s radio and TV interviews as well as Gashumba’s social media rants and respond to them in addresses that could easily be perceived as Mengo’s official statements. Alternatively, Mayiga could need to boost his social media team and his communications desk to respond to the duo’s attacks on him. Short of the two options, it looks like Mayiga might have already lost the battle because he was been dragged to these two men’s level and he must fight using the means they and their followers are familiar with.